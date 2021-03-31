MobileGo (MGO) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $2.11 Million

MobileGo (CURRENCY:MGO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 31st. Over the last seven days, MobileGo has traded down 41.8% against the dollar. One MobileGo coin can currently be bought for $0.0181 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MobileGo has a market cap of $1.81 million and approximately $2.11 million worth of MobileGo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.37 or 0.00021003 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.87 or 0.00049020 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $376.95 or 0.00640135 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.92 or 0.00067792 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001705 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.62 or 0.00026529 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000849 BTC.

MobileGo Coin Profile

MobileGo is a coin. It was first traded on February 16th, 2017. MobileGo’s total supply is 99,996,877 coins. MobileGo’s official message board is medium.com/@mobilegoofficial . The Reddit community for MobileGo is https://reddit.com/r/MobileGo . MobileGo’s official Twitter account is @MobileGoIco and its Facebook page is accessible here . MobileGo’s official website is mobilego.io

According to CryptoCompare, “MobileGo is a token backed by the Gamecredits, a gaming platform. The Gamecredits Team will use the blockchain technology to develop a decentralized mobile gaming store. The mobile gaming store will feature smart contracts and will be powered by the MobileGo, an ERC-20 token that will allow gamers to purchase in-game content and be rewarded for loyalty and participation in the platform. The MGO tokens are now available on the DigiFinEX exchange with the MGO/BTC pair. Reddit Page “

