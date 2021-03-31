Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Director Noubar Afeyan Sells 4,888 Shares

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Director Noubar Afeyan sold 4,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total value of $591,790.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,101,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $254,453,182.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Noubar Afeyan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 29th, Noubar Afeyan sold 1,635,122 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.60, for a total value of $203,736,201.20.

On Monday, February 22nd, Noubar Afeyan sold 1,836,766 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.22, for a total value of $301,633,712.52.

On Wednesday, February 24th, Noubar Afeyan sold 1,753,697 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.19, for a total value of $256,372,964.43.

Shares of MRNA stock traded up $12.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $130.95. 9,971,074 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,246,638. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $150.04 and its 200-day moving average is $117.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The stock has a market cap of $52.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73. Moderna, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.27 and a 52 week high of $189.26.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $570.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.41 million. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 28.11% and a negative net margin of 242.73%. Moderna’s revenue for the quarter was up 3948.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.37) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moderna during the fourth quarter worth $19,849,000. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moderna during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moderna during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moderna during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Park Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of Moderna during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 51.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America restated a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Moderna from $129.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Argus boosted their price objective on Moderna from $88.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Moderna from $169.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Moderna from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.56.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

