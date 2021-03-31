ModiHost Market Cap Hits $187,109.27 (AIM)

ModiHost (CURRENCY:AIM) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. One ModiHost token can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000253 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ModiHost has a market capitalization of $187,109.27 and $16,178.00 worth of ModiHost was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ModiHost has traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ModiHost alerts:

THETA (THETA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.45 or 0.00020960 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.82 or 0.00050222 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $376.05 or 0.00633279 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.26 or 0.00067804 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001685 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001692 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000862 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.60 or 0.00026263 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000028 BTC.

About ModiHost

AIM is a token. Its launch date was May 17th, 2018. ModiHost’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,246,664 tokens. ModiHost’s official website is modihost.io . The official message board for ModiHost is medium.com/@ModiHost . ModiHost’s official Twitter account is @AimedisGlobal

ModiHost Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ModiHost directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ModiHost should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ModiHost using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ModiHost Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ModiHost and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.