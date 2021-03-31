Mohawk Group (NASDAQ:MWK) Shares Gap Up to $28.00

Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MWK) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $28.00, but opened at $28.99. Mohawk Group shares last traded at $29.00, with a volume of 2,410 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MWK shares. Alliance Global Partners lifted their price objective on Mohawk Group from $34.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Mohawk Group from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Mohawk Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Mohawk Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 13th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price target on Mohawk Group from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Mohawk Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.21.

The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $858.10 million, a PE ratio of -12.23 and a beta of 4.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.89.

Mohawk Group (NASDAQ:MWK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($2.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($1.81). Mohawk Group had a negative return on equity of 265.80% and a negative net margin of 20.49%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc. will post -1.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CRO Tomer Pascal sold 68,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.35, for a total value of $2,361,012.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 319,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,960,810.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder 9830 Macarthur Llc bought 62,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.87 per share, with a total value of $1,050,680.47. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 568,401 shares of company stock valued at $12,309,180 and sold 199,613 shares valued at $6,648,975. Corporate insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mohawk Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Proequities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Group by 677.8% during the 4th quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,423 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mohawk Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,184,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mohawk Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $178,000. Finally, CM Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mohawk Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,905,000. 17.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-enabled consumer products company in the United States and internationally. The company provides home and kitchen appliances; kitchenware; environmental appliances, such as dehumidifiers and air conditioners; beauty related products; and consumer electronics under the hOmeLabs, Vremi, Xtava, and RIF6 brands.

