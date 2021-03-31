Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Shares Acquired by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,333 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,730 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $3,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. 74.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Bernard Thiers sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.57, for a total transaction of $927,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 65,360 shares in the company, valued at $12,128,855.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rodney David Patton sold 1,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.00, for a total value of $297,040.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,271,228. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,580 shares of company stock valued at $2,130,390 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $157.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. TheStreet upgraded Mohawk Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Mohawk Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Mohawk Industries from $111.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Mohawk Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $114.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.00.

Shares of NYSE MHK opened at $195.03 on Wednesday. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.05 and a 12-month high of $196.38. The company has a market cap of $13.70 billion, a PE ratio of 26.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.66. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 5.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mohawk Industries Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

