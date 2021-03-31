Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 707 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $2,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. 74.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Mohawk Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $160.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Mohawk Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 14th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Mohawk Industries in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $134.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $155.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.00.

In other news, VP Rodney David Patton sold 1,580 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.00, for a total transaction of $297,040.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,081 shares in the company, valued at $2,271,228. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Bernard Thiers sold 5,000 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.57, for a total value of $927,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 65,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,128,855.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 11,580 shares of company stock worth $2,130,390 in the last quarter. Insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MHK opened at $195.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $179.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.29. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.05 and a 1 year high of $196.38.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 5.70%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

About Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

