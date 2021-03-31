Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Price Target Raised to $61.00

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $52.00 to $61.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 19.19% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a $43.00 target price (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Cowen increased their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $35.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, TheStreet cut Molson Coors Beverage from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Molson Coors Beverage currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.40.

Molson Coors Beverage stock traded down $1.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.18. 114,765 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,634,259. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.88 and a 200 day moving average of $43.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.14. Molson Coors Beverage has a 1-year low of $32.11 and a 1-year high of $56.10.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 7.35% and a net margin of 4.86%. Research analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director James A. Winnefeld, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of Molson Coors Beverage stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.49 per share, for a total transaction of $44,490.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,442 shares in the company, valued at $331,094.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Simon Cox sold 10,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.62, for a total value of $496,642.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,428,482.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TAP. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 19.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 247,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,749,000 after purchasing an additional 41,054 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 3.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 45.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the third quarter worth about $414,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,682,000. 40.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The Europe segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the U.K., various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

