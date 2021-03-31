MonaCoin (MONA) Price Reaches $2.06 on Major Exchanges

MonaCoin (CURRENCY:MONA) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 31st. One MonaCoin coin can currently be bought for about $2.06 or 0.00003482 BTC on exchanges. MonaCoin has a total market cap of $135.23 million and approximately $3.90 million worth of MonaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, MonaCoin has traded up 7.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $59,083.35 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,910.44 or 0.03233458 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $194.72 or 0.00329576 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $530.82 or 0.00898421 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $247.71 or 0.00419259 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $214.24 or 0.00362605 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00003461 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $155.33 or 0.00262900 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.64 or 0.00023085 BTC.

MonaCoin Coin Profile

MonaCoin (CRYPTO:MONA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2014. MonaCoin’s total supply is 65,729,675 coins. MonaCoin’s official Twitter account is @_monappy_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . MonaCoin’s official website is monacoin.org . The Reddit community for MonaCoin is /r/monacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling MonaCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonaCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MonaCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MonaCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

