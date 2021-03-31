Monaker Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKGI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Monaker Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKGI) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 259,100 shares, an increase of 62.5% from the February 28th total of 159,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,050,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

MKGI opened at $3.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $64.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 2.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.85. Monaker Group has a one year low of $0.70 and a one year high of $4.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18.

Monaker Group (NASDAQ:MKGI) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter. Monaker Group had a negative return on equity of 165.93% and a negative net margin of 4,094.42%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Monaker Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monaker Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monaker Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Monaker Group by 22.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 167,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 30,951 shares during the period. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Monaker Group, Inc operates an online marketplace for the alternative lodging rental (ALR) market worldwide. The company offers ALR products and services to property owners and managers, travelers, and other travel/lodging distributors. It provides its products and services through NextTrip.com, NextTrip.biz, Maupintour.com, EXVG.com, TravelMagazine.com, and nexttripvacations.com.

