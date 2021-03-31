Monaker Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKGI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Monaker Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKGI) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 259,100 shares, an increase of 62.5% from the February 28th total of 159,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,050,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
MKGI opened at $3.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $64.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 2.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.85. Monaker Group has a one year low of $0.70 and a one year high of $4.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18.
Monaker Group (NASDAQ:MKGI) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter. Monaker Group had a negative return on equity of 165.93% and a negative net margin of 4,094.42%.
Monaker Group Company Profile
Monaker Group, Inc operates an online marketplace for the alternative lodging rental (ALR) market worldwide. The company offers ALR products and services to property owners and managers, travelers, and other travel/lodging distributors. It provides its products and services through NextTrip.com, NextTrip.biz, Maupintour.com, EXVG.com, TravelMagazine.com, and nexttripvacations.com.
