MonetaryUnit Hits Market Cap of $3.24 Million (MUE)

MonetaryUnit (CURRENCY:MUE) traded 32.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 31st. MonetaryUnit has a market cap of $3.24 million and approximately $46,887.00 worth of MonetaryUnit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, MonetaryUnit has traded up 66.7% against the dollar. One MonetaryUnit coin can currently be bought for $0.0148 or 0.00000025 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get MonetaryUnit alerts:

LockTrip (LOC) traded 30.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00011739 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002681 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00005096 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 121% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $127.97 or 0.00215621 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 47.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 21.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About MonetaryUnit

MonetaryUnit (MUE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on July 26th, 2014. MonetaryUnit’s total supply is 218,123,901 coins. MonetaryUnit’s official Twitter account is @MonetaryUnit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MonetaryUnit is www.monetaryunit.org

Buying and Selling MonetaryUnit

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonetaryUnit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MonetaryUnit should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MonetaryUnit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MonetaryUnit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MonetaryUnit and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.