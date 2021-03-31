Moneynet Hits Market Cap of $402,763.96 (MNC)

Moneynet (CURRENCY:MNC) traded 33.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 31st. During the last week, Moneynet has traded down 9.5% against the US dollar. One Moneynet coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Moneynet has a total market cap of $402,763.96 and $143.00 worth of Moneynet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $193.91 or 0.00329111 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000091 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00003490 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001138 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 21.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000648 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00004298 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002378 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 25.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000814 BTC.

About Moneynet

Moneynet (CRYPTO:MNC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Moneynet’s total supply is 27,967,628,448 coins and its circulating supply is 3,662,307,217 coins. The official message board for Moneynet is medium.com/@moneynet . Moneynet’s official website is moneynet.io . The Reddit community for Moneynet is /r/mncio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “MainCoin is a digital currency that provides online and offline instant and private payments, as well as participates in various business processes as a means of payment. The system is based on the Ethereum blockchain, which provides secure and reliable transactions. The users' personal information as well as digital assets are protected and cannot be accessed by a third party. MainCoin has its own cryptocurrency wallet which already allows over 5000 coin holders to store their MNC's and use them for daily payments. The presence of an extensive ecosystem will provide the best liquidity for MNC token, and the features of blockchain technology will add an incredible level of transparency and clarity to liquidity for investors around the world. The coin has created an extensive ecosystem, and it is already practically involved in many payment systems and financial institutions as a means of payment, as well as work is underway to add and further expand the ecosystem of the coin as a full-fledged means of payment. “

Buying and Selling Moneynet

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moneynet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moneynet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Moneynet using one of the exchanges listed above.

