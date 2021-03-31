Moneysupermarket.com Group (LON:MONY) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $266.22

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC (LON:MONY)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 266.22 ($3.48) and traded as high as GBX 268.20 ($3.50). Moneysupermarket.com Group shares last traded at GBX 264.60 ($3.46), with a volume of 498,290 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 280.31 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 266.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.73, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of GBX 8.61 ($0.11) per share. This represents a yield of 3.01%. This is a positive change from Moneysupermarket.com Group’s previous dividend of $3.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. Moneysupermarket.com Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.91%.

In related news, insider Scilla Grimble sold 10,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 276 ($3.61), for a total transaction of £28,844.76 ($37,685.86).

Moneysupermarket.com Group Company Profile (LON:MONY)

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides price comparison and editorial-based websites in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Insurance, Money, Home Services, and Other segments. It offers online and app-based tools to save money on their household bills under the MoneySuperMarket brand; and price comparison for package holidays, car rental, flights, hotels, and various travel costs, including travel insurance, transfers, and airport parking under the TravelSupermarket brand, as well as operates a consumer finance website under the MoneySavingExpert brand, and price comparison platform under the Decision Tech brand.

