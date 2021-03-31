Monkey Project Price Up 27.8% Over Last Week (MONK)

Monkey Project (CURRENCY:MONK) traded 107.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 31st. Monkey Project has a total market cap of $240,250.63 and $2,687.00 worth of Monkey Project was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Monkey Project has traded 27.8% higher against the dollar. One Monkey Project coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0196 or 0.00000033 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Eternity (ENT) traded 26.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000345 BTC.

SuperCoin (SUPER) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Evil Coin (EVIL) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Centurion (CNT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MustangCoin (MST) traded 36.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000051 BTC.

About Monkey Project

Monkey Project is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Monkey Project’s total supply is 12,246,232 coins. Monkey Project’s official Twitter account is @MONKEYPROJECT_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Monkey Project is www.monkey.vision

According to CryptoCompare, “Monkey aim is to help the users from wasting their time checking virtual machines and wallets the whole day. Monkey will instantly update the users once the balance changes and will also keep an eye on the users Masternodes without needing to access them. Monkey is using an energy-efficient proof-of-stake algorithm, can be mined on any computer, and will never require specialized mining equipment. Fast transactions featuring guaranteed zero-confirmation transactions, we call it SwiftTX.Decentralized blockchain voting providing for consensus-based advancement of the current Masternode technology used to secure the network and provide the above features, each Masternode is secured with collateral of 2,000 MONK.”

Monkey Project Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monkey Project directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monkey Project should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monkey Project using one of the exchanges listed above.

