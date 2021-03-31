Morgan Stanley Acquires 232,277 Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,852,420 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 232,277 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.15% of Sanofi worth $187,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dodge & Cox raised its stake in shares of Sanofi by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 40,004,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,943,814,000 after acquiring an additional 631,476 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Sanofi by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,787,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,896,000 after acquiring an additional 558,819 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sanofi by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,749,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,084,000 after acquiring an additional 314,656 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Sanofi by 112.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,008,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,593,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Sanofi by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,315,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,521,000 after acquiring an additional 11,879 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.93% of the company’s stock.
SNY opened at $49.11 on Wednesday. Sanofi has a 52 week low of $42.08 and a 52 week high of $55.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.78.
The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be given a $1.9061 dividend. This is a boost from Sanofi’s previous annual dividend of $1.21. This represents a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 3rd. Sanofi’s payout ratio is currently 35.24%.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.00.
Sanofi Profile
Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions worldwide. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe, Fabrazyme for Fabry, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; and Aubagio and Lemtrada for multiple sclerosis. It also provides Dupixent for atopic dermatitis; Kevzara for rheumatoid arthritis; Eloctate and Alprolix to treat hemophilia; and Cablivi to treat acquired thrombotic thrombocytopenic purpura.
See Also: Price-Sales Ratio
Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.