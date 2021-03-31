Morgan Stanley Acquires 232,277 Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,852,420 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 232,277 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.15% of Sanofi worth $187,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dodge & Cox raised its stake in shares of Sanofi by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 40,004,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,943,814,000 after acquiring an additional 631,476 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Sanofi by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,787,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,896,000 after acquiring an additional 558,819 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sanofi by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,749,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,084,000 after acquiring an additional 314,656 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Sanofi by 112.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,008,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,593,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Sanofi by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,315,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,521,000 after acquiring an additional 11,879 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.93% of the company’s stock.

SNY opened at $49.11 on Wednesday. Sanofi has a 52 week low of $42.08 and a 52 week high of $55.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.78.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $9.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.39 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 24.77%. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Sanofi will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be given a $1.9061 dividend. This is a boost from Sanofi’s previous annual dividend of $1.21. This represents a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 3rd. Sanofi’s payout ratio is currently 35.24%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Sanofi Profile

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions worldwide. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe, Fabrazyme for Fabry, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; and Aubagio and Lemtrada for multiple sclerosis. It also provides Dupixent for atopic dermatitis; Kevzara for rheumatoid arthritis; Eloctate and Alprolix to treat hemophilia; and Cablivi to treat acquired thrombotic thrombocytopenic purpura.

