Morgan Stanley Acquires 298,972 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 20.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,774,331 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 298,972 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.59% of Yum! Brands worth $192,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in YUM. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 21.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,079 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its holdings in Yum! Brands by 6.2% during the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 51,675 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,718,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Yum! Brands by 210.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 839,646 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,392,000 after purchasing an additional 568,835 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Yum! Brands by 1.4% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 122,915 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Yum! Brands by 2.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,287,359 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $208,836,000 after purchasing an additional 46,553 shares during the period. 75.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Yum! Brands from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Yum! Brands from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Yum! Brands from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Yum! Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $109.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.29.

Shares of NYSE YUM opened at $109.77 on Wednesday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.16 and a twelve month high of $111.68. The firm has a market cap of $32.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.96, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $105.67 and a 200 day moving average of $102.83.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.14. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 18.78% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is presently 56.34%.

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 2,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.52, for a total transaction of $273,100.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,520,870.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $138,456.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,403,648. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, the Taco Bell Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

