Morgan Stanley Acquires 608,834 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) by 17.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,155,472 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 608,834 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 5.90% of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF worth $220,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Motco purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the fourth quarter worth $71,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $141,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 64.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the period.

Shares of ACWX opened at $55.25 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 12-month low of $35.78 and a 12-month high of $57.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.26.

