Morgan Stanley Acquires 72,032 Shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,412,694 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 72,032 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.15% of Plug Power worth $183,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Plug Power by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,058 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 6,572 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in Plug Power during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in Plug Power by 107.8% during the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 68,546 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 35,563 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Plug Power by 578.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 284,409 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $9,644,000 after purchasing an additional 242,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Plug Power during the fourth quarter worth about $17,556,000. 50.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ PLUG opened at $34.04 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.15 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.44. Plug Power Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.22 and a 1-year high of $75.49.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The electronics maker reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($1.04). The firm had revenue of $139.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.93 million. Plug Power had a negative net margin of 33.75% and a negative return on equity of 37.12%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Lucas P. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total transaction of $112,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 128,368 shares in the company, valued at $4,133,449.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Marsh sold 573,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total value of $37,732,499.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 855,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,294,529.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 750,214 shares of company stock valued at $44,475,619 over the last 90 days. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PLUG. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Truist Financial downgraded Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on Plug Power in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Truist downgraded Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Plug Power from $61.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Plug Power currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.33.

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

