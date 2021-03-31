Morgan Stanley Acquires 775,186 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 81.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,729,610 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 775,186 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.04% of Teradyne worth $207,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Motco bought a new position in shares of Teradyne during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Teradyne in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Teradyne in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Teradyne in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Teradyne by 581.4% in the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 94.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TER shares. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of Teradyne from $165.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.71.

TER stock opened at $115.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $19.33 billion, a PE ratio of 29.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.83. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.15 and a 52 week high of $147.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $758.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $721.22 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 44.90% and a net margin of 24.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.99%.

In other news, insider Richard John Burns sold 803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.70, for a total value of $112,982.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,082,078.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 90,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.38, for a total value of $10,356,537.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,188,018.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 206,130 shares of company stock valued at $24,106,370 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

