Morgan Stanley Acquires 7,869,487 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Morgan Stanley grew its position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) by 29.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,769,242 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,869,487 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.29% of Energy Transfer worth $214,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ET. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the first quarter valued at approximately $16,012,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the first quarter worth $4,660,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 4.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 268,453 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 10,769 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 85.9% in the third quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 22,055 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 10,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 140.2% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 29,952 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 17,484 shares during the last quarter. 36.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ET opened at $7.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.97 billion, a PE ratio of -77.60 and a beta of 2.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.55. Energy Transfer LP has a 52-week low of $4.30 and a 52-week high of $9.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.07). Energy Transfer had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a positive return on equity of 8.23%. Analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a $0.1525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.86%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is 42.07%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ET. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Barclays upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.92.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,500 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

