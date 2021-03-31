Morgan Stanley Acquires 911,042 Shares of Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR)

Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) by 438.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,118,610 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 911,042 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.22% of Varian Medical Systems worth $195,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VAR. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Varian Medical Systems by 59.8% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,312 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 3,111 shares during the period. Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new position in Varian Medical Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $137,600,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in Varian Medical Systems by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 10,410 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its holdings in Varian Medical Systems by 135.3% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 25,836 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,522,000 after acquiring an additional 14,858 shares during the period. Finally, BCK Capital Management LP bought a new position in Varian Medical Systems in the 4th quarter worth $6,051,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Varian Medical Systems alerts:

VAR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $178.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.55.

NYSE:VAR opened at $176.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.25 billion, a PE ratio of 60.39 and a beta of 1.06. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.24 and a 12 month high of $176.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $176.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.44.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. Varian Medical Systems had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The company had revenue of $778.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $832.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Varian Medical Systems Company Profile

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions segments. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, artificial intelligence based adaptive radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as quality assurance equipment.

Featured Story: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Varian Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varian Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.