Morgan Stanley Boosts Position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 104.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,509,086 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,306,814 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.79% of KKR & Co. Inc. worth $182,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 3,700,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $119,325,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.06, for a total value of $1,351,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,351,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KKR opened at $49.19 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.48. KKR & Co. Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.12 and a twelve month high of $49.79. The company has a market capitalization of $28.36 billion, a PE ratio of 30.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $669.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.34%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $52.50 to $62.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.21.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

