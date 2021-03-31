Morgan Stanley Boosts Stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) by 17.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,724,577 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 409,242 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 4.59% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF worth $199,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 69.8% during the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 7,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 2,922 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,975.5% during the fourth quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ESGD stock opened at $76.19 on Wednesday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $50.19 and a one year high of $77.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.09.

