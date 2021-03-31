Morgan Stanley Boosts Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Price Target to $75.00

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $75.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 40.29% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on UBER. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $49.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.28.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

UBER stock opened at $53.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.36 billion, a PE ratio of -13.43 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.78 and its 200-day moving average is $48.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Uber Technologies has a 1 year low of $21.67 and a 1 year high of $64.05.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 53.12% and a negative return on equity of 43.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.64) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies will post -3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Cayman 2 Ltd. Sb sold 38,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.46, for a total transaction of $2,031,480,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.44, for a total transaction of $10,888,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,044,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,869,493.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,360,756 shares of company stock worth $2,051,239,451 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 145.2% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,155,802 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $109,965,000 after buying an additional 1,276,679 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 88,469 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $4,512,000 after buying an additional 8,849 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,178,734 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $213,116,000 after buying an additional 68,031 shares during the last quarter. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $364,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $1,128,000. 70.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications primarily in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services, as well as connect consumers with restaurants and food delivery service providers for meal preparation and delivery services.

Read More: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.