Morgan Stanley Buys 100,780 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 13.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 861,455 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100,780 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.58% of Cummins worth $195,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CMI. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cummins by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 1,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its position in Cummins by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 18,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,213,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Cummins alerts:

In other news, CEO Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 8,389 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.10, for a total transaction of $2,056,143.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 99,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,492,107.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Thaddeus B. Ewald sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.27, for a total value of $158,775.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,358,671.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,498 shares of company stock worth $2,816,552. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CMI opened at $263.52 on Wednesday. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $127.30 and a 52-week high of $277.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $257.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $233.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.86, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.94.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $5.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 8.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.56 EPS. Analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.88%.

CMI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Cummins from $277.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup upped their price target on Cummins from $265.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $246.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $250.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Cummins from $258.00 to $238.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $233.81.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Featured Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.