Morgan Stanley Buys 415,484 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,935,720 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 415,484 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $199,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000.

Shares of BATS:FLOT opened at $50.79 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.81 and its 200 day moving average is $50.75. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.76 and a 1 year high of $51.10.

