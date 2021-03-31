Morgan Stanley Buys 911,855 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 57.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,503,283 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 911,855 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.64% of V.F. worth $213,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in V.F. during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of V.F. in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of V.F. in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of V.F. by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 519 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of V.F. by 125.2% in the 4th quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 599 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VFC opened at $80.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $79.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -616.38, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.30. V.F. Co. has a 52 week low of $47.80 and a 52 week high of $89.68.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The textile maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. V.F. had a positive return on equity of 16.44% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that V.F. Co. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.13%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on VFC shares. OTR Global upgraded V.F. to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Piper Sandler raised V.F. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $106.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on V.F. from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Pivotal Research raised V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $94.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on V.F. from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. V.F. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.65.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

