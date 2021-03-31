Morgan Stanley Cuts Stake in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Morgan Stanley lowered its position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 42.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,420,957 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,785,993 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.17% of JD.com worth $212,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JD. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of JD.com by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 3,476 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of JD.com by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,173 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of JD.com by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 504 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in shares of JD.com by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,467 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of JD.com by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,845 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. 40.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on JD shares. Citigroup upped their target price on JD.com from $117.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, March 12th. UBS Group upped their target price on JD.com from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Loop Capital upped their target price on JD.com from $99.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on JD.com in a report on Monday, January 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.30.

NASDAQ JD opened at $83.00 on Wednesday. JD.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.26 and a 12 month high of $108.29. The stock has a market cap of $111.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $91.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The information services provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $1.30. JD.com had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 4.14%. The firm had revenue of $224.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About JD.com

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

