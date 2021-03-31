Morgan Stanley Grows Holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 93.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,461,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 707,892 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.62% of Copart worth $185,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CPRT. Brasada Capital Management LP raised its position in Copart by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 67,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,110,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Copart during the 3rd quarter worth $852,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Copart by 2,202.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 66,769 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,021,000 after purchasing an additional 63,869 shares during the period. Natixis grew its stake in shares of Copart by 119.1% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 16,187 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Finally, Barings LLC grew its stake in shares of Copart by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 7,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Copart alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CPRT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Northcoast Research raised shares of Copart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Copart in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Copart in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Copart in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.00.

In other news, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 234,012 shares of Copart stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.10, for a total transaction of $25,296,697.20. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,261,288 shares in the company, valued at $136,345,232.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director James E. Meeks sold 2,139 shares of Copart stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.20, for a total transaction of $235,717.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,717.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 349,012 shares of company stock worth $38,331,549 in the last 90 days. 12.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CPRT stock opened at $106.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $25.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.28, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.03. Copart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.51 and a 1-year high of $130.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.94.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Copart had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 26.79%. The business had revenue of $617.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.64 million. Analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Further Reading: Cost of Capital

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.