Morgan Stanley Has $178.02 Million Stock Position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Morgan Stanley lessened its holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 22.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,109,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 313,023 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.79% of AvalonBay Communities worth $178,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AVB. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $160.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.35.

Shares of NYSE:AVB opened at $187.37 on Wednesday. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.27 and a 1 year high of $195.46. The company has a market capitalization of $26.14 billion, a PE ratio of 40.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $182.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $1.59 dividend. This is an increase from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is 68.09%.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

