Morgan Stanley Has $178.13 Million Stock Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 81.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,367,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 613,672 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.51% of Aptiv worth $178,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APTV. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,189 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,433,000 after purchasing an additional 12,705 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Aptiv by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 519 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 802,043 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $73,725,000 after acquiring an additional 260,465 shares during the period. Barings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the 3rd quarter valued at about $243,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Aptiv by 4.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 236,743 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $21,229,000 after acquiring an additional 9,528 shares during the period. 93.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:APTV opened at $137.29 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $149.30 and its 200 day moving average is $124.04. Aptiv PLC has a 12-month low of $43.04 and a 12-month high of $160.14. The stock has a market cap of $37.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.61, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 2.25.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 13.94%. The business’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Vos Glen W. De sold 2,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.23, for a total transaction of $300,648.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,729,931. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on APTV shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Aptiv from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Aptiv in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $119.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Aptiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $110.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Aptiv from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.64.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

