Morgan Stanley Has $183.28 Million Position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI)

Morgan Stanley increased its position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) by 44.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,812,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,411,880 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 9.12% of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors worth $183,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTAI. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,228,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the fourth quarter worth approximately $20,391,000. Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance acquired a new position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,797,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC increased its holdings in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 294.1% in the fourth quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC now owns 717,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,314,000 after buying an additional 535,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,917,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FTAI opened at $27.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 2.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.11. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC has a 52 week low of $6.20 and a 52 week high of $31.81.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.37). Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors had a net margin of 31.23% and a negative return on equity of 1.28%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 235.71%.

In related news, Director Martin Tuchman purchased 800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $20,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on FTAI. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Raymond James raised their target price on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.80.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people in Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and South America. It operates through three segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals.

