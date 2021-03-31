Morgan Stanley Has $186.33 Million Stock Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,261,274 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 147,052 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.34% of Analog Devices worth $186,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Diversified LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 91.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on ADI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Analog Devices from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Raymond James upped their price target on Analog Devices from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Analog Devices from $156.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.92.

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.34, for a total transaction of $1,483,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,957 shares in the company, valued at $2,515,401.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Michael Sondel sold 2,210 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.79, for a total value of $361,975.90. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 35,881 shares of company stock valued at $5,495,607. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ADI opened at $152.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.43. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.90 and a 1-year high of $164.40. The firm has a market cap of $56.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 21.79%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is 56.21%.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

