Morgan Stanley Has $205.66 Million Stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (NASDAQ:BSTZ)

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (NASDAQ:BSTZ) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,653,079 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,476 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II were worth $205,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II during the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II during the 4th quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II stock opened at $34.62 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.58. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II has a fifty-two week low of $15.50 and a fifty-two week high of $41.00.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.171 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This is a positive change from BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.93%.

In related news, Portfolio Manager Tony Kim bought 29,000 shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.07 per share, with a total value of $988,030.00. Following the acquisition, the portfolio manager now owns 132,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,526,437.99. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jonathan Diorio bought 1,000 shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.39 per share, with a total value of $33,390.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,170. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II Company Profile

There is no company description available for BlackRock Science & Technology Trust II.

