Morgan Stanley Has $206.97 Million Stock Holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,425,828 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 112,133 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.60% of Trane Technologies worth $206,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 180.0% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 1,056.5% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. 79.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Trane Technologies from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Trane Technologies from $143.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Trane Technologies from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Trane Technologies from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.59.

In related news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 4,914 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total transaction of $738,672.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,489,449.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 2,737 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.16, for a total value of $402,776.92. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:TT opened at $166.95 on Wednesday. Trane Technologies plc has a 1 year low of $73.73 and a 1 year high of $169.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $39.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.11. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 6.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. Trane Technologies’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This is a positive change from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.05%.

Trane Technologies Plc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to enhance the quality, energy, and comfort of air in homes and buildings, transport and protect food and perishables and increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific.

