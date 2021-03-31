Morgan Stanley Has $209.37 Million Stock Position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) by 22.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,719,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,539,525 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 6.30% of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF worth $209,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 114.9% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $104,000.

Shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF stock opened at $17.20 on Wednesday. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a one year low of $11.15 and a one year high of $18.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.45 and its 200 day moving average is $15.58.

Featured Article: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.