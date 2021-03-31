Morgan Stanley Has $210.75 Million Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 153.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 177,777 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 107,539 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.78% of AutoZone worth $210,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in AutoZone in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AutoZone in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in AutoZone in the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

In other AutoZone news, VP Mitchell C. Major sold 2,130 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,245.62, for a total value of $2,653,170.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,390,577.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Albert Saltiel sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,345.65, for a total value of $4,306,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,560,407.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,602 shares of company stock worth $38,763,419. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AZO opened at $1,425.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1,244.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,193.38. AutoZone, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $757.18 and a fifty-two week high of $1,446.24.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $14.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.84 by $2.09. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 139.08% and a net margin of 14.05%. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $12.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AZO shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on AutoZone from $1,500.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on AutoZone in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,424.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,325.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 11th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 target price on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on AutoZone in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,424.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. AutoZone currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,377.17.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

