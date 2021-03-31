Morgan Stanley Has $212.39 Million Stock Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Morgan Stanley cut its holdings in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 14.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 435,465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 71,920 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.10% of ASML worth $212,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its position in ASML by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,337 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its position in ASML by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Harrington Investments INC boosted its position in ASML by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC boosted its position in ASML by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in ASML by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 261 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ASML opened at $601.29 on Wednesday. ASML Holding has a 1 year low of $242.25 and a 1 year high of $627.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market cap of $252.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.26, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $567.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $473.77.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The semiconductor company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.18. ASML had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 25.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be paid a $1.8864 dividend. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.40%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ASML shares. Cowen upgraded shares of ASML from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. New Street Research upgraded shares of ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of ASML from $524.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $507.40.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

