Morgan Stanley Has $223.26 Million Stock Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 18.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,399,476 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 3,958,893 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.64% of Ford Motor worth $223,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in Ford Motor by 250.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 2,800 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Costello Asset Management INC lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 3,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Hau N. Thai-Tang sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.87, for a total value of $1,158,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 727,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,364,868.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:F opened at $12.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $49.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -311.50, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.53. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $4.17 and a twelve month high of $13.62.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.41. Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 2.48%. The company had revenue of $33.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.89 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on F shares. Barclays upgraded Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $14.00 price objective on Ford Motor and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.68.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

