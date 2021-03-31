Morgan Stanley Increases Holdings in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN)

Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,680,459 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 235,653 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 8.25% of Cedar Fair worth $184,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 2,658.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,723,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661,487 shares in the last quarter. Akaris Global Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,908,000. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,753,000. Schwab Charitable Fund bought a new position in Cedar Fair in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,097,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 626,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,577,000 after buying an additional 122,323 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FUN opened at $49.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.14. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of -5.79 and a beta of 2.22. Cedar Fair, L.P. has a 1-year low of $15.38 and a 1-year high of $52.50.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 19th. The company reported ($1.88) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.42) by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $33.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.13 million. Equities analysts expect that Cedar Fair, L.P. will post -8.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on FUN. B. Riley raised their price target on Cedar Fair from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cedar Fair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $42.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.18.

Cedar Fair Profile

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and complementary resort facilities in the United States and Canada. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom in Allentown, Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

