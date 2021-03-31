Morgan Stanley Increases Position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,824,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 57,043 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.30% of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners worth $188,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the fourth quarter worth $391,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the fourth quarter worth $683,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 48,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,395,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Guardian Capital Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 102,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,031,000 after buying an additional 12,118 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.16% of the company’s stock.

BIP stock opened at $52.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $15.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -196.11 and a beta of 0.83. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $33.85 and a 12 month high of $54.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.15.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.29). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 0.47% and a net margin of 1.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a boost from Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is 2,771.43%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BIP shares. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays upped their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. TD Securities upped their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James set a $65.00 target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.27.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, energy, and data infrastructure businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 2,200 km of electricity transmission lines; and approximately 6.7 million electricity and natural gas connections, as well as operates coal export terminals.

