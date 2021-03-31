Morgan Stanley Increases Stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 18.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 917,848 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 144,325 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.35% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals worth $216,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 205.6% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1,288.9% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 125 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 384.6% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 126 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $212.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $213.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $228.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.37 billion, a PE ratio of 26.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1 year low of $202.57 and a 1 year high of $306.08.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 38.51%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

VRTX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $315.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $257.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $307.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.13.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,686 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.56, for a total value of $355,004.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,081 shares in the company, valued at $8,228,895.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Parini sold 400 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.56, for a total value of $86,624.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,639,370.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,514 shares of company stock worth $1,172,012 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

