Morgan Stanley Increases Stock Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Morgan Stanley increased its position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 777,503 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,106 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.51% of Biogen worth $190,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Biogen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Biogen during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Biogen during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in Biogen during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Biogen during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Biogen alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BIIB shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Biogen from $249.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. DZ Bank lowered shares of Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $264.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Biogen from $352.00 to $351.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Biogen from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $304.47.

Shares of BIIB opened at $276.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $42.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.53. Biogen Inc. has a twelve month low of $223.25 and a twelve month high of $363.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $271.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $265.51.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $4.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.87 by ($0.29). Biogen had a return on equity of 51.00% and a net margin of 35.63%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $8.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 33.63 EPS for the current year.

Biogen Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

Recommended Story: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.