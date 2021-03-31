Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IIF) Short Interest Update

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IIF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, an increase of 66.7% from the February 28th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Gould Asset Management LLC CA lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 11,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 58,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after buying an additional 22,288 shares during the last quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,303,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 59.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 358,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,597,000 after buying an additional 133,123 shares during the last quarter. 39.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IIF opened at $23.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.65. Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund has a 1-year low of $11.48 and a 1-year high of $24.45.

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity markets of India. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

