Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Bought by Albion Financial Group UT

Albion Financial Group UT grew its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $3,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 121.9% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,530,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,917,000 after buying an additional 841,171 shares during the last quarter. Bank of The West increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of The West now owns 186,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,785,000 after purchasing an additional 5,828 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 153.3% during the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 7,354 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 115.5% during the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 159.1% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 824,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,520,000 after acquiring an additional 506,401 shares during the last quarter. 76.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Jeffrey S. Brodsky sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.57, for a total value of $1,379,545.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 174,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,020,145.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James P. Gorman sold 175,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.12, for a total value of $12,796,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,249,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,326,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 212,380 shares of company stock worth $15,582,671 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MS traded down $0.88 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.21. 489,030 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,806,532. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $79.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.00. The company has a market cap of $141.70 billion, a PE ratio of 13.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $31.16 and a 12-month high of $86.64.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $13.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.53 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 19.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.11%.

Several research firms have recently commented on MS. Barclays raised their price target on Morgan Stanley from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.86.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

