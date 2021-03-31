Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Stake Increased by National Pension Service

National Pension Service increased its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,754,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 158,441 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned about 0.10% of Morgan Stanley worth $120,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 98,409,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,740,591,000 after purchasing an additional 10,552,671 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 104.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 35,972,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,465,213,000 after acquiring an additional 18,409,146 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,475,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,197,567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789,654 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,109,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $966,890,000 after acquiring an additional 392,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,476,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $854,988,000 after acquiring an additional 2,631,219 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MS shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.86.

In other news, CFO Jonathan Pruzan sold 18,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.53, for a total value of $1,407,126.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 287,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,452,268.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO James P. Gorman sold 175,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.12, for a total value of $12,796,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,249,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,326,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 212,380 shares of company stock worth $15,582,671 in the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MS stock traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.22. 468,388 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,806,532. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $31.16 and a 52-week high of $86.64. The company has a market cap of $141.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.23 and its 200-day moving average is $65.00.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.63. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The company had revenue of $13.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is 28.11%.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

