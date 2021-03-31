Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Stake Raised by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 613.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 64,673 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $4,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 8,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,289,000. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 80,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,526,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. 76.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Morgan Stanley stock opened at $79.09 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $31.16 and a 12 month high of $86.64. The stock has a market cap of $143.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.63. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The business had revenue of $13.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. Morgan Stanley’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.11%.

In related news, CFO Jonathan Pruzan sold 18,880 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.53, for a total value of $1,407,126.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 287,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,452,268.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey S. Brodsky sold 18,500 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.57, for a total transaction of $1,379,545.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 174,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,020,145.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 212,380 shares of company stock worth $15,582,671. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MS shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. DA Davidson upped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $54.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.86.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

