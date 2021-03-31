Morgan Stanley Purchases 383,695 Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Morgan Stanley raised its position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 13.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,272,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 383,695 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.88% of Equity Residential worth $193,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EQR. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 307.0% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EQR opened at $72.83 on Wednesday. Equity Residential has a 52-week low of $45.42 and a 52-week high of $76.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.06). Equity Residential had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 35.97%. The firm had revenue of $613.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $612.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Equity Residential will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 26th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is 69.05%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on EQR shares. Zelman & Associates upgraded Equity Residential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Bank of America upgraded Equity Residential from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Equity Residential from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Evercore ISI upgraded Equity Residential from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Equity Residential from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Equity Residential presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.12.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

