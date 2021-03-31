Morgan Stanley Purchases 68,993 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Morgan Stanley raised its position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,396,976 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,993 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.77% of American Water Works worth $214,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AWK. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its position in American Water Works by 428.6% in the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Water Works in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in American Water Works by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Water Works in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Water Works in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $173.00 price target for the company. US Capital Advisors restated an “overweight” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Bank of America upgraded American Water Works from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on American Water Works from $173.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Water Works currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.70.

NYSE AWK opened at $146.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.64 billion, a PE ratio of 40.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.56 and a 1-year high of $172.56.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.80. The business had revenue of $923.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $925.50 million. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 17.63%. On average, analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

