Morgan Stanley Purchases 788,973 Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,440,378 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 788,973 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 2.69% of Invesco Preferred ETF worth $189,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGX. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 121.5% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 517.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA PGX opened at $14.90 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.93. Invesco Preferred ETF has a fifty-two week low of $12.32 and a fifty-two week high of $15.28.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

