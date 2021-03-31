Morgan Stanley Purchases 920,170 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 59.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,476,028 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 920,170 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $215,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VLUE. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,091,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,381,000 after acquiring an additional 133,631 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,417,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,960,000 after acquiring an additional 362,151 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,146,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,468,000 after acquiring an additional 152,902 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,255,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,054,000 after acquiring an additional 271,963 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,754,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,518,000 after acquiring an additional 102,944 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF stock opened at $102.76 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.11. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.21 and a 12 month high of $89.40.

